These are the two men that died in the plane crash (photos)

Dionysis Tsekouras, 43, and Nikolaos Grigoriou, 34 were the two men killed when the single-engine aircraft crashed in Larisa after midnight Thursday. The plane belonged to Tsekouras, a businessman from Larisa who was married with two children. Grigoriou was an officer in the Greek airforce who was stationed in Kalamata and in the past had served at the 110 Larisa fighting Squadron. According to reports the two men were friends and were originally from the town of Amphilochia. Authorities are expected to perform an autopsy on the bodies. A specialist aviation team is expected to arrive in Larisa to investigate the cause that led to the crash.
