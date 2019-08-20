Thessaloniki airport “Macedonia” in Greece selected by the airline industry

The first time that a Greek regional airport attains a top 5 nomination in the “4 to 20 million passengers” category

Thessaloniki Airport “Makedonia” was nominated by leading airlines and shortlisted for the «World Routes Airport Marketing Awards». This is the first time that a Greek regional airport attains a top 5 nomination in the «4 to 20 million passengers» category, ypodomes.com reports.

The nomination criteria included and examined the efficient management and support of airlines, route development strategy, the level of overall collaboration with the airlines as well as the implementation of innovative airport marketing solutions.

Following an evaluation by an independent committee consisting of top industry executives worldwide, the winner will be announced in Adelaide at the “Routes Word 2019” conference in September. The other shortlisted airports are Budapest, Malta, Oakland and Stuttgart.

