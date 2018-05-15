Thessaloniki: Burger festival!

The festival will open its doors on Friday at 17:00 until midnight and on Saturday and Sunday from 13:00 until midnight

The Burger Festival will make its first-ever appearance in the northern city of Thessaloniki on Friday, at the premises of Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

The visitors will have the opportunity to taste different kinds of burgers, including vegan burgers, and to take part in a series of events. “It is an opportunity for the people of Thessaloniki to get acquainted with the burger houses of Thessaloniki, as well as of Athens,” said the festival production manager Ploutarchos Vergis to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency radio station “Praktoreio”.

The entry ticket costs 5 euros and includes a bottle of beer while the three-day ticket costs 10 euros.

