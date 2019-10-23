Thessaloniki Metro: Extension request by the contractor until March 2025 “if no solution is reached”

A surprising announcement regarding an extension request -until March 2025- has been made by the construction consortium (AIASA) for the never-ending project of Thessaloniki Metro.

As the Chairman of Attiko Metro, Mr. Nikos Tachiaos revealed while speaking at a conference in Thessaloniki, the contractor has submitted a request to Attiko Metro for an extension of the overall project deadline until March 2025 (and more particularly by 1,567 calendar days), provided that the project proceeds at the current pace.

It is reminded that the solution that has been chosen is the preservation of the antiquities. For his part, Mr. Tachiaos assured that Thessaloniki will have a completed Main Line with an operational Venizelou Station by April 2023.

