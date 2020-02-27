“They wrapped me up like a package”: A Cameroonian’s harrowing deportation from Turkey

The nightmarish footage shows a man whose entire body has been wrapped in plastic wrap, writhing and screaming for help from his seat on a Turkish Airlines flight. The man, Emmanuel Chedjou, told the France 24 Observers how he was restrained while being deported from Turkey to his native Cameroon.

Four separate videos of this disturbing incident have been circulating online since they were posted in mid-February and have sparked a national outcry in Cameroon. The France 24 Observers team was able to track down Chedjou, who denounced the violent and humiliating treatment he experienced at the hands of the Turkish authorities and Turkish Airlines staff.

Our team identified a series of four videos showing the incident, which occurred on board flight number TK667 between Istanbul and Yaoundé, the Cameroonian capital, on the night of January 27, 2020.

