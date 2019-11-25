Thieves steal treasures “worth up to a Billion Euros” after cutting power at German museum “as secure as Fort Knox”!

It is believed they shut off an electricity supply and broke in through a window. As simple as that…

Up to a billion euros’ worth of treasure has been stolen in a raid on a German museum today, it is feared.

The Green Vault in Dresden was targeted by thieves who broke into the building in the early hours of this morning.

The thieves switched off power supply at 5 am before breaking through a window into a museum which once boasted it was ‘as secure as Fort Knox’, it is believed.

According to Bild, they stole jewelry and diamonds which may have been worth up to a billion euros (£850million), although police are yet to reveal exactly what was taken.

Read more: daily mail