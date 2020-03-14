Third coronavirus victim a 67-year-old man

A 67-year-old man became the third victim of the coronavirus in Greece. The victim, who had underlying health problems, was admitted to Zakynthos General Hospital on March 12 where he had been transferred from the Rio hospital where he went with relatives after he demonstrated suspicious symptoms.

Another man, 90, also died from the coronavirus in Ptolemais

He was diagnosed with the virus on Wednesday March 11 and was admitted to Ptolemais General Hospital with pneumonia.

The two other relatives of the 90-year-old man, also carry the coronavirus were kept in isolation in the hospital.

