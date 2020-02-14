Third Navy crew saw 2004 USS Nimitz UFO “forming”: They were “ordered to stay quiet”

The Nimitz UFO encounter in November 2004 is one of the most famous sightings in history

A third US Navy craft witnessed the infamous tic-tac UFO in 2004 “form” in front of them, but the crew on board were ordered to “never talk” about what they saw.

It is widely believed two F/8-18E Super Hornets from the USS Nimitz were the first to witness the infamous UFO off the coast of San Diego on November 14, 2004, before a second team were sent out later and caught the object on camera.

Commander David Fravor, piloting one of the Super Hornets, has gained worldwide fame after his testimony was included in a bombshell New York Times article exposing the encounter in 2017.