Third Navy crew saw 2004 USS Nimitz UFO “forming”: They were “ordered to stay quiet”

A third US Navy craft witnessed the infamous tic-tac UFO in 2004 “form” in front of them, but the crew on board were ordered to “never talk” about what they saw.
It is widely believed two F/8-18E Super Hornets from the USS Nimitz were the first to witness the infamous UFO off the coast of San Diego on November 14, 2004, before a second team were sent out later and caught the object on camera.
But there are now claims a third aircraft was in the area at the time of the original sighting, with those onboard supposedly witnessing the craft “form in front of them”.
