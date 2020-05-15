Thirty-five coronavirus cases tracked down in Larissa

It was decided that the patients that have tested positive should be immediately transferred to the Rehabilitation Center “Arogi” for isolation

Thirty-five cases of infection with the Covid-19 virus were found after tests on 637 samples in the Roma district of Nea Smyrni, Larissa, authorities announced on Friday. Following the results of the tests, carried out on Thursday, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection has ordered the implementation of the ‘Day 0-Day 7-Day 14’ Plan.

In an emergency meeting that ended late on Thursday night in the Civil Protection Operations Room, chaired by Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias and in open communication with the Thessaly Region governor Costas Agorastos, National Public Health Organization spokesperson Professor Christos Hatzichristodoulou and Larissa Mayor Apostolos Kalogiannis, it was decided that the patients that have tested positive should be immediately transferred to the Rehabilitation Center “Arogi” for isolation and that extensive tracking and tracing of their close contacts will continue.

Among the emergency measures decided was a 14-day local curfew from 22:00 to 06:00 the following morning, starting on Friday. Movement abroad will be allowed only for serious health reasons.

Source: amna