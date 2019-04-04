Thirty-three MEPs propose Tsipras and Zaev

Thirty-three MEPs have signed a letter proposing Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his counterpart from North Macedonia Zoran Zaev to be nominated for the Nobel Prize.

“This is the first time that such a pioneering agreement has reached in the Balkans (…) Their (Greek PM Alexis Tsipras and North Macedonian PM Zoran Zaev) nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize conveys the message that courage and progressive thinking beyond national borders should be rewarded,” the 33 wrote in the letter addressed to the Nobel Committee proposing that the two politicians be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Specifically, 33 MEPs from 16 countries and the entire political spectrum, with the exception of the far right, belonging to six political groups in the European Parliament (Left, Socialists, Greens, European People’s Party, Conservatives and Liberals) wrote a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee recommending Prime Ministers of Greece and North Macedonia, Alexis Tsipras and Zoran Zaev, for the Nobel Peace Prize 2019.

The 33 MEPs who signed the letter are:

Dimitris Papadimoulis (GUE/NGL), Stelios Kuloglu (GUE/NGL), Konstantina Kuneva (GUE/NGL), Jasenko Selimovic (ALDE), Ivo Vaigl (ALDE), Ivan Jakovcic (ALDE), Johannes Cornelis Van Baalen (ALDE), Norica Nicolai (ALDE), Ilhan Kyuchyuk (ALDE), Charles Tannock (ECR), Eduard Kukan (EPP), Antanas Guoga (EPP), Andrey Kovatchev (EPP), Michael Cramer (Greens/EFA), Bart Staes (Greens/EFA), Ernest Urtasun (Greens/EFA), Igor Soltes (Greens/EFA), Victor Bostinaru (S&D), Tanja Falon (S&D), Knut Fleckenstein (S&D), Tonino Picula (S&D), Agnes Jongerius (S&D), Brando Benifei (S&D), Peter Kouroumbashev (S&D), Babette Winter (S&D), Liisa Jaakonsaari (S&D), Biljana Borzan (S&D), Clare Moody (S&D), Boris Zala (S&D), Suzanne Melior (S&D), Maurin Karine Gloanec (S&D), Arndt Kohn (S&D)

“You have to seriously consider the reward of the two prime ministers’ achievements with the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize,” they pointed out, thus supporting on their own behalf the proposal of the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Wided Bouchamaoui.