This beer is made of sh**t!!! And it tastes OK, apparently… (video – German)

Water is one of our planet’s most valuable resources, so initiatives aimed at reusing water should be celebrated. But would you drink something made from wastewater? But this company took it to a whole new level. It uses wastewater as its basic ingedient to brew beer.

Surprisingly, in Germany, where beer purity laws are as strict as you can get, a company from North-Rhine Westphalia has just launched a new type of beer – made from treated wastewater.

Named “Reuse Brew”, the beer was developed by water technology company Xylem, together with two Berlin-based water supply companies and local brewery Herforder, to highlight future possibilities for purified wastewater. Although Germany isn’t exactly short of water, the threat of climate change is encouraging innovation to arm ourselves for the future.

The new Reuse Brew features a rather simple and clean ingredient list – hops and barley malt and purified wastewater. “Our Reuse Brew is brewed according to all the rules of German brewing art and contains, in addition to recycled water, the best ingredients a craft beer needs,” says Jan-Karl Nielebock, the company’s brewing expert.

So next time you say something tastes like sh**t, it might be a good thing…

source