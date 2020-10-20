This Brisbane beauty makes heart-rates go through the roof (photos)

Madison Edwards is a very impressive model and she seems to know very well how to send the heart rate of her Instagram followers to race crazily.
Born in sunny Brisbane, the 24-year-old model is widely known as a face for Windsor Smith. She has appeared in ads for brands like Billabong, Universal, Sunseeker, and City Beach and has graced the pages of magazines like Australian Vogue. She later became the owner of retail store Moda Society.
The Aussie beauty posts regularly on her social media flaunting her incredible curves to the delight of her 700K+ faithful on Instagram.
So I think I was slightly buzzed in this picture 😂🍹and yes that is a chilli marg In my hand
So I think I was slightly buzzed in this picture 😂🍹and yes that is a chilli marg In my hand
Spent the day in one of my favourite sets 🤍💜 @loungeunderwear
In need of a new Netflix series🙏🏽 any suggestions? ✨💛 @prettylittlething
Just when you thought fall weather was here.. another heat wave in LA 😂🔥wearing new @loungeunderwear 💞
