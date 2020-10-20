This Brisbane beauty makes heart-rates go through the roof (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: October 20, 2020

The hottie poses in sexy bikinis

Related Stories

Madison Edwards is a very impressive model and she seems to know very well how to send the heart rate of her Instagram followers to race crazily.

Born in sunny Brisbane, the 24-year-old model is widely known as a face for Windsor Smith. She has appeared in ads for brands like Billabong, Universal, Sunseeker, and City Beach and has graced the pages of magazines like Australian Vogue. She later became the owner of retail store Moda Society.

The Aussie beauty posts regularly on her social media flaunting her incredible curves to the delight of her 700K+ faithful on Instagram.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Another little film series ✨💛 @seanneil_ @koanaswim

A post shared by 🦋MADI EDWARDS🦋 (@madi_edwards) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Fairytale views 🧚‍♂️❤️ @prettylittlething

A post shared by 🦋MADI EDWARDS🦋 (@madi_edwards) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

So I think I was slightly buzzed in this picture 😂🍹and yes that is a chilli marg In my hand

A post shared by 🦋MADI EDWARDS🦋 (@madi_edwards) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

So I think I was slightly buzzed in this picture 😂🍹and yes that is a chilli marg In my hand

A post shared by 🦋MADI EDWARDS🦋 (@madi_edwards) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Vacay means lots of @balibody oil 💜💖💛

A post shared by 🦋MADI EDWARDS🦋 (@madi_edwards) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Spent the day in one of my favourite sets 🤍💜 @loungeunderwear

A post shared by 🦋MADI EDWARDS🦋 (@madi_edwards) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

In need of a new Netflix series🙏🏽 any suggestions? ✨💛 @prettylittlething

A post shared by 🦋MADI EDWARDS🦋 (@madi_edwards) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Just when you thought fall weather was here.. another heat wave in LA 😂🔥wearing new @loungeunderwear 💞

A post shared by 🦋MADI EDWARDS🦋 (@madi_edwards) on

also read

PornHub’s sex toys campaign is really funny (video)

Ashley Graham bares all in front of mirror (photo)

Tags With: