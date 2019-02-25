This is a must-know code for your smartphone security

The Greek Police inform citizens how they can detect and possibly recover their mobile phones in the event they lose or have their devices stolen.
According to the advice of the Greek police, if you type *#06# on your mobile you can see the IMEI (serial number) of your device. “Jot down the code! It will be needed in the event of a loss or theft”, the police statement says.
