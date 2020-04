This is how coronavirus travels in a supermarket with a single cough (video)

A terrifying animation shows how coronavirus particles from a single cough can travel in the air “several minutes” and spread across two aisles of a supermarket.

Finnish scientists from the University of Aalto created a computer simulation to study how far the virus can travel indoors – and worryingly found how a cloud of droplets will infect others even after the sick person has walked away.