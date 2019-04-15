This is how Dolphins “see” humans with Echolocation

Scientists may finally be able to ‘see’ through the ears of a dolphin.

A group of researchers recorded and analyzed the echolocation sounds used by a dolphin when it came face to face with a number of objects (including a human male), reconstructing a series of 2-D and 3-D images that show how dolphins ‘see’ objects underwater.

“When a dolphin scans an object with its high-frequency sound beam, each short click captures a still image, similar to a camera taking photographs,” Jack Kassewitz of the Speak Dolphin research organization said in a statement.

But making these images much more difficult than printing a two-dimensional photo. Dolphins use echolocation to create an impression of the world around them. These pictures hold a wealth of three-dimensional information like depth, making it difficult to translate into flat images.

