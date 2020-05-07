This is how much erotic actresses are paid per sex scene type

There is no doubt that porn is a multi-billion dollar industry. In 2010, out of the one million most popular websites in the world, at least 4% were porn. Other estimates suggest that up to a quarter of all websites in the world display porn. This may make you believe that porn stars are millionaires, but the truth is substantially different.

While there are few genuine statistics available publicly in this regard, the general consensus is that porn stars often make average wages, with only the top few earning serious dough.

If you ever wondered how much the porn actresses on your screen earn, well here is data gathered from various sources of how much female porn stars make for each type of scene:

8. Nude only solo

Average earnings per scene: $340

In this scene, no sexual acts are involved, and the performer only strips off her clothes.

7. Open leg solo

Average earnings per scene: $408

This is a nude solo, with an extra act which is implicit in the title itself.

6. Explicit solo

Average earnings per scene: $476

Another type of nude solo with some explicit positions incorporated to tickle your fantasies. What probably still tickle your imagination is how much female porn stars make for each type of scene, especially those ranked as high-payed on our list, right?

5. Insertions solo

Average earnings per scene: $612

In this nude solo, the porn star inserts some objects in places where they were not meant to be inserted.

4. Girl-girl scene

Average earnings per scene: $800-1020

Next on our list ‘how much female porn stars make for each type of scene’ is one of the greatest fantasies of a guy, seeing two girls getting it on, which is why it earns a lot of money.

3. Girl-boy scene

Average earnings per scene: $1,000-1,500

A recent report on CNBC suggested that $1500 is the range for traditional porn movies.

2. Anal sex scene

Average earnings per scene: $1,200

What can we say except – no wonder why this act is among the highest paying on this list.

1. Double Penetration

Average earnings per scene: $4,000

With this scene, that is being paid the most we’ve come to the end of our list ‘how much money female porn stars make for each type of scene’.

Source: insidermonkey.com