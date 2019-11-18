This is how much money Tsitsipas made at the Nitto ATP Finals

On Sunday night, Stefanos Tsitsipas sent a nation into raptures after lifting the prestigious ATP trophy at the O2 Arena in London against Dominic Thiem. Apart from its prestige, the last major tournament of the ATP season is quite lucrative, which is one of the reasons it attracts all the top players in the world.

Tsitsipas saw his bank account balance get quite larger over the past week, as the prize money for the winner is a cool $1,353,000. But that is not all. Just taking part in the competition pays $215,000, a victory in the group stage returns $215,000, while a win in the semifinal pays out $ 657,000.

So, doing the math, Stefanos made $2.6 million at the 2019 NITTO ATP Finals. Not bad in a week’s work. Of course, this is not taking into account all the sponsorship money he will rake in after his success.