This is Israel’s Doomsday Bunker for top officials that has been activated for COVID-19

The deep underground facility was built for the Israeli government to safely operate during a crisis

Isreal has activated its National Management Center (NMC), a continuity of government (COG) bunker that looks right out of a science fiction movie.

The facility serves as an extremely hardened command and control site for top Israeli officials so that they can continue to run the country during a major crisis.

The spinning-up of the National Management Center is a result of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country and the potential instability and strategic implications that could go along with the outbreak.

As The War Zone recently noted the U.S. government has done the same, activating its Cheyenne Mountain underground complex and other hardened installations as the virus spreads through the U.S. population and the United States military.

The NMC is somewhat unique in that its existence is not highly secretive and it definitely isn’t all that low profile in its appearance or location.

Situated near the Knesset (Israeli Parliament), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister’s Office, Supreme Court and other major governmental facilities in the National Quarter section of Jerusalem, the futuristic installation was built following the 2006 Lebanon War, which saw throngs of rockets rain down on northern Israel.

It gives the nearby government the ability to quickly fall back to a highly secure installation that is also extremely well connected with the outside world, including with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

