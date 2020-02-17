This is precisely how long it takes the average woman to reach orgasm during sex

Almost a fifth of respondents reported that they never reached an orgasm!

Last year, it was revealed that women climax a third less than men – and it could be that sex simply isn’t lasting long enough for them to.

Researchers have looked into exactly how long it takes women to orgasm, and discovered that quickies aren’t conducive to reaching one.

The study, published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, showed that it takes an average of 13.46 minutes.

Scientists came to that conclusion after asking 645 heterosexual females in longterm relationships – all around the age of 30 – to keep a record over a period of eight weeks.

Times measured ranged from 12.76 minutes to 14.06 minutes, however, almost a fifth of respondents reported that they never reached an orgasm.

Another finding was that most women didn’t climax during penetrative sex – with just 31.4% doing so.

Oral and other forms of sexual activity were discovered to be just as – if not more – important.

Researchers also found that getting on top gives women the most pleasure.

Read more: yahoo