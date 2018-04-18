This is the best beach hotel in Greece! (photos-video)

Petinos Beach Hotel was voted the best beach hotel in Greece based on the reviews of users from online booking platform Hotels.com. The impressive 5-star hotel on Mykonos is located on the golden beach of Platys Yalos, one of the most popular beaches on the cosmopolitan island with incredible sand and turquoise waters. It is a hotel with stunning interior decoration and design in complete harmony with the traditional Mykonian architecture.

The hotel offers deluxe rooms (from double and single to executive and family suites, as well as the romantic bridal suite). All rooms are equipped with king-sized beds and feature private balconies with a stunning view of the Aegean blue.

Guests are particularly fond of the hotel’s swimming pool, an idyllic setting from morning until late in the evening. The hotel also has a fully equipped gym and offers a traditional Greek breakfast, a restaurant and many services (babysitting, car rental, post office, medical visit on request, etc)