This is the currency of Kurdistan! (PHOTOS)

Erdogan’s nightmare is coming to life… The Kurds are designing already their new currency!

The well-known artist Aso Mumzade, who lives in Erbil, has already started drafting the notes of the independent Kurdistan.

The forthcoming referendum of September 25 has raised the hopes for independence of an entire nation.

The banknotes will have portraits of prominent Kurds on the front, as the pictures show:

militaire.gr