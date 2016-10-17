This is the dirtiest man in the world! (photos)

Amoo Hadji is allegedly 80 years old and lives in the village of Dezhgah (city of Farashband in Fars province of Iran). At first glance, Amoo Hadji barely looks human, but more like a creature from the Lord of the Rings. His skin is scaly, you can barely see his eyes anymore and I’m betting he doesn’t smell like roses. The reason for this is bizarre but actually quite simple, he doesn’t have a skin disease or terrible condition: he just hasn’t washed himself in over sixty years! Nobody quite knows why Amoo Hadji decided to give up on personal hygiene. Of course everyone is different, but it’s still extremely difficult to understand why Amoo lives the life he does. What we do know is that he lives a simple life, with his most prized possession being a steel pipe… that he smokes animal dung with.