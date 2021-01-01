This is the most beautiful face of 2020 (photos)

Nineteen-year-old Israeli model Yael Shelbia has been awarded the top spot on the annual TC Candler “100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year” list.

As well as topping the rest of the world’s female population, Shelbia also beat out fellow Israeli Gal Gadot, who was named 21st on the list.

“Unlike most other annual beauty rankings,” TC Candler said, “The List is not a popularity contest and is most definitely not country-specific. It is not about the sexiest body or the most famous celebrity. Rather, the list attempts to inform & broaden public opinion instead of reflecting it. You will find superstars and new stars, global sensations, and relative unknowns.”

TC Candler released a video compilation on Sunday of its readers’ picks for the list, ending with Shelbia at No.1.

Shelbia, who is currently doing her mandatory military service in the Israel Air Force, has appeared in campaigns for Israeli clothing company Renuar and Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty makeup line.

