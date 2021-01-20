This is the Pakistani man who sexually molested a 5-year-old girl

Police published his photo asking for any information about his whereabouts

Greek Police released photos of the Pakistani who sexually molested a 5-year-old girl in an equestrian club in Attica were published. His name is Ihtisham Ali of Shabir and Fahmeta, born on 16-1-2001 in Pakistan.

According to the Police, the Pakistani is accused “of sexual acts with a minor who has not reached the age of twelve (12) and who was arrested on 9-1-2021 by police officers of the Juvenile Protection Department of the Attica Security Directorate”.

According to the relevant Prosecutorial Order, the publication of the details of the suspect served the purpose of safeguarding the wider community and preventing the possible further criminal activity of the accused against minors.

In this context, citizens are kindly requested to contact the telephone numbers 210-6476270 of the Department for the Protection of Minors and 210-6411111 of the Attica Security Directorate, to provide any relevant information. The anonymity and confidentiality of communication are guaranteed.

