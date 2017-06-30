This is the Saudi billionaire who has secretly been dating Rihanna

Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel, whose billionaire family is believed to be one of the wealthiest in the world, has emerged as Riri’s latest love interest.

Photos of Rihanna, 29, sharing a smooch with the Saudi heir in a Spanish swimming pool emerged on Tuesday.

Jameel is the deputy president and vice chairman of the family-run business Abdul Latif Jameel, one of the world’s largest companies, and is a key investor in Toyota. His family are reportedly worth $1.5 billion (£1.2 billion).

Sources told The Sun that the pair had been dating for months before the blurry pool photos emerged, adding that the pop queen is apparently “madly in love.”

Below, the pair are spotted grabbing coffee while on their Spanish holiday.

Jameel is also thought to be the ex of supermodel Naomi Campbell. He was spotted with Campbell at the British Summer Time festival in July 2016.

Hollywood Life reported in March that the model and singer “were beefing” and consequently unfollowed each other on Instagram earlier this year. The new photos of Rihanna and Jameel have sparked speculation their “beef” was over the Saudi heir.

