This is the world’s most in-demand Airbnb

This is the most popular Airbnb in the world and we can see why.

Airbnb’s whole idea might be to live like you’re a local, but who would say no to getting swept away in a fairytale log cabin instead?

Tucked away in the woods, the Georgia tree house is intimate, secluded and absolutely beautiful.

Even better, Airbnb’s most wish-listed property is within the heart of Atlanta, so you can enjoy the town and wake up with birds singing to you.

The accommodation is made up of 3 areas, appropriately named Mind (the sitting room), Body (the bedroom) and Spirit (the hammock deck) – so every part of you is treated in your get-away.

