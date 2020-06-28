This is what the weather will be like on Monday & until the end of Summer

Professor of Physics of the University of Patras and the Laboratory of Atmospheric Physics, Athanasios Argyriou explains the instability of the recent days

Sunny weather is forecast in most parts of Greece on Monday, with the exception of a few showers in the mountains during the afternoon.

Winds will blow from mainly northerly directions, reaching up to 6 Beaufort in the Aegean.

Temperatures will range between 16C and 36C in northern Greece, from 17C to 35C in the west, between 19C and 36C on the eastern mainland and Evia and from 22C to 32C on the islands of the Aegean.

Sunny in Attica, with temperatures from 22C to 34C. Same in Thessaloniki, with temperatures from 22C to 33C.

This summer we will have high temperatures until the end, according to the Professor of Physics of the University of Patras and the Laboratory of Atmospheric Physics, Athanasios Argyriou.



“The indications we have at the moment suggest that the increased temperatures, as well as the amount of rainfall, both in summer and in autumn, are higher than the climatic average of the period 1993 – 2016”.

As he notes, climate change does not seem to be responsible for the occurrence of these phenomena, adding that these instabilities are common.

“The main reason is the instability of the atmosphere, which is intense in early summer and early autumn. During this period, the increase in the intensity of solar radiation results in the heating of the Earth’s surface and the layers of the atmosphere near it. But the upper layer remain colder”, he notes. “This results in a ‘violent’ rise in hot and humid air at the higher layers”.

He explains: “The strong upward movement results in areas of different electrical loads, thus creating an atmospheric electrical activity. A second result is the significant pressure differences that are created, which causes strong winds. The third result is the sudden cooling of water vapor, which when made at high altitudes where the temperature is below zero, forms hail.