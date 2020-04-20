This is where Giannis Antetokounmpo spends self-quarantine (video)

The “Greek Freak”, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his partner, Mariah, have made public moments from their home on social media during the coronavirus quarantine.

The NBA MVP bought the mansion in the suburb of River Hills, near the shores of Lake Michigan, on the Milwaukee River, which belonged to his former teammate Mirza Teletovic in 2018 for just $ 1.8 million! Of course, he spent some money to make some improvements.

The villa, built in 2005 is 10,000 sq.m., and has five bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, a room-sized closet, a movie theatre, a gym, a wine cellar, a playroom, a swimming pool and two separate guesthouses.