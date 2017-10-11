This is why introverts make great leaders

It is accepted that introverts occupy fewer leadership positions than extraverts

Shakespeare called it: ‘The fool doth think he is wise, but the wise man knows himself to be a fool.’

This is the Dunning-Kruger effect: the best among us often seem to think the worst of themselves – and that works the other way around too.

Now it turns out introverts – who tend to be passive, quiet and deep thinkers- would make great leaders, even though most of them think they would crumble under the pressure, according to new research.

It is accepted that introverts occupy fewer leadership positions than extraverts.

This is partly because introverts believe they would be miserable in a position of power.

Extraverted personality traits – being dominant, confident and persuasive, for example – are also seen as more ‘leader-like’.

But studies have identified leadership situations where introverts actually outperform extraverts – for example, within proactive teams and as leaders who focus on growth and well-being in their teams.

There is more good news for introverts weary of leadership: research indicates your fears are most likely exaggerated and that there’s no reason you can’t also engage successfully in ‘extraverted’ behaviour.

So put those deep-thinking skills to the test, introverts, and reconsider that leadership position.

Source: indy100.com