This is why Katerina has a huge following on social media (photos)

Katerina Dalaka introduced herself to the Greek public through the demanding survival reality TV Show “Survivor”. The beautiful blonde appeared in two of the shows and immediately became a favourite for the viewers, even managing to win the whole competition in one of them proving her toughness and skills on the hard course.
Katerina is a bonafide athlete as she has a professional career in athletics. Unsurprisingly, the talented and determined beauty has a large following on social media counting 320k followers on Instagram, where she is quite active sharing all her latest news with her fans. Her posts on Instagram reveal she is a huge animal lover, and more specifically a dog lover, as she often uploads photos with cute canines.
View this post on Instagram
Η πρόσφατη πανδημία του ιού φαίνεται να επηρεάζει όλες τις πτυχές της ζωής μας. Αντιθέτως είναι μια ευκαιρία να γίνουμε δημιουργικοί , να βάλουμε την μουσική δυνατά και να κάνουμε προπόνηση στο σπίτι. Φιλική συμβουλή :αν είστε σε περίοδο δίαιτας , μειώστε πολύ ελαφρά τις θερμίδες μιας και η ελαττωμένη δραστηριότητα μπορεί να προκαλέσει αύξηση βάρους . Άρα μειώνουμε το φαγητό μας ώστε να μείνουμε σε φόρμα . Ο προσωπικός μου κωδικός στα προϊόντα της @myproteingr είναι : DALAKA μόνο για σήμερα και δίνει 42% έκπτωση 💪⚡️❤️ #stayhome #trainhome #myproteingr
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
We fall. We break . We fail. But then. We rise. We heal . We overcome . @myproteingr #myprotein
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Laugh with your eyes , hug with your soul , smile with your heart. Tomorrow @thebody_mag 📷❤
View this post on Instagram
also read
The Italian beauty and the Prince from Ghana (photos)