This music theory cheat sheet is all you’ll ever need

With this beauty on your wall, music theory has never been easier

Tone Deaf Comics are always good for education and entertainment in equal measure. And we just spotted this quite wonderful cheat poster which definitely deserves a share.

Inversions, modes, cycles of fifths – everything that is essential and (somewhat) logical in music theory is there.

We know you want it for your practice studio (for quick study reference), or on your bedroom wall (to impress your friends). So you’ll be thrilled to know you can buy your very own copy here.

For a closer look, click on your degree of the major scale below:

Source: classicfm