This Russian beauty is the sexiest fan of the World Cup 2018! (HOT VIDEO-PHOTOS)

She is young, sexy, blonde, tall and Russian! Angelina Rayskaya is a model and did a photoshoot for the Russian version of Playboy on the subject -what else- the World Cup 2018, which began in Russia on Thursday.

With a sexy mood, the impressive Angelina posed for the camera lens wearing less than lightly…with the colors of Russia, which made a spectacular appearance on the first day against Saudi Arabia winning 5 – 0!