This sexy “flower” is ready for summer (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: May 10, 2020

Garifalia loves her swimsuits

The beautiful sunny weather in Greece is a reminder that summer is fast approaching. Former contestant on reality TV show “Greece’s Next Top Model”, Garifalia Kalifoni will be right in her element as the blonde, blue-eyed beauty adores her swimsuits, as she frequently posts on her social media.

Garifalia, whose name means the flower carnation, can’t wait to hit the beaches and flaunt her incredible figure.

The sensual babe strikes alluring poses to the delight of her over 140K followers.

 

 

Ελλάδα ποσό ΟΜΟΡΦΗ είσαι! #blessed🙏

Κάθε μέρα του μήνα φροντίζω το σώμα μου και δεν σταματάω την αγαπημένη μου Yoga άσκηση και μέσα στο σπίτι χωρίς συμβιβασμούς, νιώθοντας απόλυτη σιγουριά και ασύγκριτη ελευθερία και τώρα με την νέα Always Platinum, με ακόμα πιο απαλά φτερά και με απίστευτη άνεση ! Περιμένω και τη δική σας φωτογραφία με την αγαπημένη σας πόζα Yoga χρησιμοποιώντας #evensofter # alwayshomeyogachallenge και σύντομα θα σας ανακοινώσω και ένα τέλειο διαγωνισμό! #ad #Always #AlwaysGreece #AlwaysWin #AlwaysCountOnAlways #AlwaysReady #MyPeriodIsComing

Το αφήνω πάνω σου 1,2 or 3?? MUA: @deyanmakeupartist Hair: @geokors

Oh hello week 👋🏼 Let’s do this 💋 Lingerie: @decoro_ Click by: @kleonikipanagiotopoulou

