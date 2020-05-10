This sexy “flower” is ready for summer (photos)

The beautiful sunny weather in Greece is a reminder that summer is fast approaching. Former contestant on reality TV show “Greece’s Next Top Model”, Garifalia Kalifoni will be right in her element as the blonde, blue-eyed beauty adores her swimsuits, as she frequently posts on her social media.
Garifalia, whose name means the flower carnation, can’t wait to hit the beaches and flaunt her incredible figure.
The sensual babe strikes alluring poses to the delight of her over 140K followers.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Κάθε μέρα του μήνα φροντίζω το σώμα μου και δεν σταματάω την αγαπημένη μου Yoga άσκηση και μέσα στο σπίτι χωρίς συμβιβασμούς, νιώθοντας απόλυτη σιγουριά και ασύγκριτη ελευθερία και τώρα με την νέα Always Platinum, με ακόμα πιο απαλά φτερά και με απίστευτη άνεση ! Περιμένω και τη δική σας φωτογραφία με την αγαπημένη σας πόζα Yoga χρησιμοποιώντας #evensofter # alwayshomeyogachallenge και σύντομα θα σας ανακοινώσω και ένα τέλειο διαγωνισμό! #ad #Always #AlwaysGreece #AlwaysWin #AlwaysCountOnAlways #AlwaysReady #MyPeriodIsComing
View this post on Instagram
Το αφήνω πάνω σου 1,2 or 3?? MUA: @deyanmakeupartist Hair: @geokors
View this post on Instagram
Τι χρωμα θα επιλέξεις φέτος το καλοκαίρι?? Click by: @kleonikipanagiotopoulou Swimwear: @decoroswim @decoro_
View this post on Instagram
Oh hello week 👋🏼 Let’s do this 💋 Lingerie: @decoro_ Click by: @kleonikipanagiotopoulou
View this post on Instagram
Κοριτσιαααα μου σας έχω δωράκι,τα πιο αγαπημένα μου εσώρουχα με 3 τυχερές!! Διάλεξε στα σχόλια πιο από τα 3 σου ταιριάζει και σου αρέσει 💜 •like στην φωτογραφία,κάνε το σχόλιο σου. •follow @decoro_ and Me!! Και μην ξεχνάς ότι το Pre black Friday ξεκίνησε πιο νωρίς στο @decoro_ με -70 % σε όλα τα αγαπημένα σου προϊόντα τρεξεεε🏃🏼♀️ Click by: @kleoniki.visuals