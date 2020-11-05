This Unidentified plane flew over California but the Air Force won’t admit it exists (photo)

A photo of what could very well be the Air Force’s shadowy RQ-180 spy drone recently appeared—and disappeared—from Instagram.
The image (above) depicts a flying wing-shaped aircraft leaving a contrail in its wake. An observer reportedly took the photo while the aircraft was over the Military Operating Area at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
Weeks ago over Ca ?…..real or not..@TheDEWLine #aviation pic.twitter.com/fX207LxIUG
— The Shadow of the Eagle (@clemente3000) November 2, 2020
Military service: How & when the increase to 12 months will be made