This Unidentified plane flew over California but the Air Force won’t admit it exists (photo)

A photograph appears to show a plane flying over Edwards Air Force base that’s unlike any aircraft publicly acknowledged by the US Air Force

A photo of what could very well be the Air Force’s shadowy RQ-180 spy drone recently appeared—and disappeared—from Instagram.

The image (above) depicts a flying wing-shaped aircraft leaving a contrail in its wake. An observer reportedly took the photo while the aircraft was over the Military Operating Area at Edwards Air Force Base in California.