This week’s most outrageous celeb outfits were mostly just skin (photos)

Some celebs insists that Summer is still here

Fall is finally upon us, but you wouldn’t know it based on the most outrageously dressed celebrities this week.

Some follow the seasons but we can’t exactly say the same of some of the others who made it onto the list, but we do give them props for throwing seasonality to the wind and continuing to live their best, minimally dressed lives.

Check out our picks for most outrageous celebrity outfits of the week.

Nikita Dragun

Dream Doll

Kash Doll

Courtney Act

Source: yahoo