Thomais Apergi and her beautiful bust! (photos)

Oct, 10 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

A voice and looks, is the perfect combination

Thomais Apergi the sexy Greek pop singer, apart from having a great voice also has a very noticeable bust, which she flaunts. Why not we say. Here is a quick peek, or a stare to be more precise at her fantastic upper body!

 

Thank you @mind__matter_ …. love at first sight ❤ #red #samsungs8 #UnboxYourPhone #samsungreece

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη THOMAI APERGI (@thomaiapergiofficial) στις

When in @ytonthemusicshow … two months ago.. #backstage #sohappy #grateful #lovemyjob photo taken by my beloved percussion man @tasoslymperis

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη THOMAI APERGI (@thomaiapergiofficial) στις

I chill harder than you party…. @samsungreece #samsungS8 #DoWhatYouCant #chilling #Greece #summertime #beaaaatch #sunglasses #eyewear @eugene_wood_sunglasses #greekdesingers #woodsunglasses

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη THOMAI APERGI (@thomaiapergiofficial) στις

She wore a smile like a loaded gun

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη THOMAI APERGI (@thomaiapergiofficial) στις

“Αν μου κάτσει… θα είναι καλοκαίρι για πάντα….‍♀️‍♀️⛹️‍♀️⛺‍♀️⚓✈⛱ #Tzoker #SouallazeiTiZoi #Taksemou

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη THOMAI APERGI (@thomaiapergiofficial) στις

I m gonna miss you #thessaloniki ❣ #abientôt @panik_entertainment_group —————————————– dress @passionalley by @vasiatzotzopoulou

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη THOMAI APERGI (@thomaiapergiofficial) στις

Tags With: