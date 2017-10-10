Thomais Apergi and her beautiful bust! (photos)

Thomais Apergi the sexy Greek pop singer, apart from having a great voice also has a very noticeable bust, which she flaunts. Why not we say. Here is a quick peek, or a stare to be more precise at her fantastic upper body!
When in @ytonthemusicshow … two months ago.. #backstage #sohappy #grateful #lovemyjob photo taken by my beloved percussion man @tasoslymperis
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη THOMAI APERGI (@thomaiapergiofficial) στις
I chill harder than you party…. @samsungreece #samsungS8 #DoWhatYouCant #chilling #Greece #summertime #beaaaatch #sunglasses #eyewear @eugene_wood_sunglasses #greekdesingers #woodsunglasses
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη THOMAI APERGI (@thomaiapergiofficial) στις
“Αν μου κάτσει… θα είναι καλοκαίρι για πάντα….♀️♀️⛹️♀️⛺♀️⚓✈⛱ #Tzoker #SouallazeiTiZoi #Taksemou
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη THOMAI APERGI (@thomaiapergiofficial) στις
“But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined I check it once, then I check it twice, oh! Ooh, look what you made me do Look what you made me do Look what you just made me do Look what you just made me Ooh, look what you made me do” #whysoserious #whatyoumademedo #boooom @panik_entertainment_group ☣ *dress @passionalley by @vasiatzotzopoulou
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη THOMAI APERGI (@thomaiapergiofficial) στις