Thomas C. Mulvihill, Heinrich Schliemann’s descendant visits Mycenaean Foundation

Thomas C. Mulvihill, a descendant of famous amateur archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann, whose passionate love for Greece and archaeological excavations brought to light the magnificent civilisation of the Mycenaeans in the Peloponnese, is currently visiting the ancient site.

A writer, serial entrepreneur, design engineer and marketer, Thomas Mulvihill met the President of the Mycenaean Foundation in Mycenae, Christofilis Maggidis.

Mr Mulvihill is visiting the site where Heinrich Schliemann lived and conducted his archeological excavations, starting from Mycenae.

Heinrich Schliemann, the man who proved that Troy was not a mythical city, a figment of Homer’s imagination in his epic poem The Iliad, but a real historical place, visited Greece in 1868, for the third time.

With a fearless soul, tireless courage and the enthusiasm of a young child, obsessed with Greek civilisation and an energetic passion to discover the place that inspired the epic he loved from his childhood, Ilion, described by his beloved poet Homer in the Iliad, he discovered the first precinct and the graves buried behind the Lions Gate in Mycenae in 1876.

Searching for evidence for ancient Greek heroes, until the end of his life, Schliemann shed new light on European history and contributed to the establishment of archeological science.

In the book’s cover, the author presents a 19th-century tapestry, an heirloom from Heinrich Schliemann’s wife, Sofia. The remarkable piece of art is a tapestry known as “petit-point tapestry”.

The tapestry was created in the early 1800’s by Victoria Egkastromenou, the mother of Heinrich Schliemann’s young Greek wife, Sofia. It depicts their family living in the mountains of the Peloponnese region of Greece in 1800’s, when many Greek families fled to the mountains to avoid the sovereignty of the Turks. It has been said that Victoria Egkastromenou embroidered this tapestry as a reminder of what their parents and grandparents had endured. Perhaps it was done was a warning to future generations as to what could happen again, if another country occupied Greece.

Mr Thomas Mulvihill, author of the book entitled: “Untoled riches”, published by Tropical Paradise Publishing Sarasota, Florida, through his novel, unfolds the contents of archaeological treasures and finders, among Russia, Greece and Turkey.