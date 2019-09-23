 Thomas Cook Bankruptcy: British government instructions to passengers

Britain is calling on Thomas Cook’s customers to depart from a UK airport not to board, as the flight will not take place

A special task force on Thomas Cook’s passenger service has been set up by Britain, which is expected to repatriate about 150.000 passengers in the coming days, of which 50.000 are estimated to be in Greece.

The government confirms the suspension of all flights and notes that it is working with the Civil Aviation Authority to support passengers returning to Britain with Thomas Cook from 23 September to 6 October. Returns will be made depending on the location, or the use of existing flights with other airlines.

If you’re travelling & have been affected by the announcement that #ThomasCook has ceased trading, you should visit https://t.co/XsVioyaLBQ for the latest updates pic.twitter.com/e3E3X9LgBM — UK in Greece (@ukingreece) September 23, 2019

The British side says the repatriation process is extremely complex and officials are working around the clock to support passengers. In the next two weeks, that is until 6 October 2019, there will be return flights. After that date, passengers will have to arrange return flights.