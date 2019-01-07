Thomas Cook flights to Rhodes and Corfu to start in May

Thomas Cook Airlines will start its flights from Cardiff Airport to Rhodes and Corfu in May.
The airline has added 29,000 more seats to its 11 destinations in the Mediterranean, including the two Greek islands and Larnaca in Cyprus, for the summer this year.
In the new flights, the airline will use the largest Airbus A321 aircraft.
Thomas Cook Airlines launched flights from Cardiff in 2012.
It is part of the airlines’ increased seats in the Mediterranean
