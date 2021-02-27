Thousands of houses evacuated in Exeter due to WW2 bomb

More than 2,600 households were evacuated

More than 2,600 households are being evacuated after an unexploded World War Two bomb was found in Exeter, police say.

Officers were called to University of Exeter halls of residence on Glenthorne Road at about 09:20 GMT on Friday and declared a major incident.

Hundreds of students were initially evacuated from 12 halls of residence after the explosive was found.

Royal Navy bomb specialists are continuing to deal with the device.

On Twitter, the university said the device was discovered by “builders on private land” next to the Streatham campus.

An initial cordon of 330ft (100m) was extended to 1,310ft (400m) on Saturday morning and people in about 2,600 households are being told to move.

source bbc.com