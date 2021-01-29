Three actresses accuse director Kostas Spyropoulos of sexual harassment

Revelations about allegations regarding sexual harassment in the entertainment industry are snowballing, as three more actresses have come out and alleged they were victims of sexual harassment by well-known actor-director Kostas Spyropoulos in the past.

A few hours ago, three prominent actresses, Jenny Botsi, Aggeliki Lampri, and Loukia Michala, with their joint long post on social media, accused the actor and director Kostas Spyropoulos of sexual harassment.

“Driven by the courage of women who with dignity and boldness denounced the sexual abuse or harassment and physical or verbal violence suffered by people who exercised their power and superiority over their victims, we make this statement today, and we publicly announce that we have been victims of sexual acts by the actor and director Kostas Spyropoulos. We consider it our obligation to our children and all young people to support the publication of such incidents in order to limit and eliminate such practices”, Jenny Botsi writes in her post, which is “co-signed” by the actresses Aggeliki Lambri and Loukia Michala.

Meanwhile, other professionals in the field have come out in support of the three actresses for their revelations and courage to come forward and make their experiences public.