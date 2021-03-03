Three aftershocks over 4 Richter recorded after main 6.0 tremor in Thessaly

There was also a tremor of 3.8

Three aftershocks of magnitude 4 and above on the Richter scale were recorded by the Geodynamic Institute, less than 20 minutes after the main earthquake of 6 Richter near the region of Elassona in Thessaly.

Specifically, at 12:19 a magnitude 4.6 earthquake occurred 13 kilometers south-southwest of Elassona and a focal depth of 7.9 kilometers.

A magnitude 4 at 12:26 struck, ​​21 km west of Larissa and a focal depth of 6.5 km, while at 12:34 there was a 4.9 magnitude earthquake 15 km northwest of Larissa with a focal depth of 8 km.

At 13:19 a magnitude of 3.8 was recorded, with an epicentre at 15 km south of Elassona and a focal depth of 10 km.

