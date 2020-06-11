Three arrested in Attica for possession and dissemination of abusive child pornography

Four suspects arrested by police have been charged with child pornography after the Cybercrime Prosecution Directorate formed a criminal case against them.

Three of the four suspect, aged between 31 and 56, have been arrested.

According to the police, the perpetrators, who live in the region of Attica, possessed of had access to digital digital child pornography files.

During the police investigation, it was found that the accused had at least 2,572 files of explicit sexual content depicting abuse of minors.

Five internal hard drives, four external hard drives, a laptop, a central computer unit and two memory cards were found and confiscated from the defendants’ homes.

During an on the spot search, police detected a number of files (photos and videos) of child pornography in the possession of the three people arrested, while the fourth defendant was confirmed as being implicated in the criminal activity.

The confiscated digital evidence will be sent to the Directorate of Criminological Investigations for laboratory examination.

The detainees were transported to the prosecutor and referred to the main interrogation.

