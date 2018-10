Three dead & eight injured in Germany after Cessna aircraft crashes on people at airfield

The incident happened in the East Hesse region of central Germany at 15:45 on Sunday

Three people died and eight more were injured after a Cesena-type aircraft crashed on a group of people on an airport runway in Fulda, Germany.

The aircraft crashed around 15:45′ local time.

Many ambulances and rescue teams rushed at the scene.

The crash took place on good weather and the aircraft was trying to land.