Three envelopes with suspicious powder sent to Crete, Corfu and the Polytechnic

Three envelopes containing suspicious powder were sent to the universities of Crete and Corfu and the Polytechnic.

The incident came a day after a similar occurrence was recorded at the University of the Aegean. A suspicious envelope was sent to the dean of Aegean University in Mytilene, Chrysi Vitsilaki.

Seven people who came into contact with the powder were taken to the island’s hospital. After undergoing examinations all are in good condition.

According to the Athens News Agency, the envelopes sent to the Aegean University were sent from India.