Three injured in West Yorkshire explosion

The blast took place in flat, reports say

Police said officers were dealing with a suspected gas explosion at a property in Hick Lane, Batley and that a number of people had suffered burn injuries.

Local residents have also been evacuated from the area as a precaution following the blast at 18:45 GMT.

It is not currently thought anyone suffered life-threatening injuries, a spokesman for the force added.

Ch Insp Wayne Horner said: “I understand that this will have caused concern amongst the community; residents can be reassured that police along with our partners from the other emergency services are on scene dealing with the incident.”

source: bbc