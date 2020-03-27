Three intubated coronavirus patients released from hospital in Greece

It is the first time patients in ICU have been released

A message of hope emerged in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in Greece, as three intubated patients infected with the deadly virus were discharged from the Sotiria hospital today.

Their condition had deteriorated rapidly over the previous days forcing doctors to put them on life support machines. But their health improved rapidly and doctors decided to take them off the machines.

This development is a victory for the doctors and the rest of the ICU staff who have recently been fighting their own battle against a largely unknown enemy.

ICUs include patients with coronavirus whose health status is deteriorating, and those who need further support due to the serious complications of coronavirus are intubated.

