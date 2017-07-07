Three killed in Pamplona bull festival (videos)

Three people have been gored on the first day of Spain’s famous Pamplona festival – including one man who was impaled through the testicles.

The world-famous San Fermin festival kicked off with fighting bulls from the notorious Cebada Gago ranch who gored seven runners last year.

Red Cross officials said immediately after today’s run two men had been gored, but the number of injured was expected to rise.

Two of the victims – a 29-year-old horned in the scrotum, and a 35-year-old horned in the chest, are American.

They were rushed to hospital where they have already been operated on.

The third is a 46-year-old local who was gored in the leg.

He also suffered a head injury and his condition was described as the most serious of the three.

Shocking TV pictures showed one man being upended by a black bull before being hurled high in the air and smashed back down on the ground.

source: thesun.co.uk