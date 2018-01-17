Three killed in Turkish military plane crash

The 3-member crew of the Turkish CASA CN-235 military training plane was killed when the aircraft crashed in the southern province of Isparta in Turkey, the local governor said. The governor told media that the area was covered in thick fog, which might have been the cause of the accident. The crew was made up of two pilots and a technician, according to a statement released by the armed forces, and had taken off in the morning for a training flight from the Eskisehir command base. Radar connections were lost at 12.50pm and the rescue team reached the crash site at 2.30pm.