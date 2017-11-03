Three killed, several missing as migrant boat sinks in Eastern Aegean

At least three people were killed and several are missing when a boat capsized in the early hours of Friday. The vessel was carrying illegal immigrants and refugees to Greece from Turkey.

The Greek coastguard that rushed to the scene discovered the body of one woman but two more bodies were recovered in Turkey’s territorial waters by the Turkish Coastguard a few hours later.

The incident happened at Kalolimnos islet in the Dodecanese opposite of the Turkish coast.

According to the Greek Coastguard 15 people, including a child have been rescued.

It is believed that between up to 24 people were onboard the boat.

A Search & Rescue (SAR) operation is ongoing with the participation of a Frontex boat and a HAF Super Puma helicopter.